Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54,847.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000.

NYSE:KOF opened at $93.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

