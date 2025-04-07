Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 52,380 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,407 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 52,380 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,163.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $106.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

