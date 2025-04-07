Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 193 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SIG opened at $54.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.