Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE SU opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

