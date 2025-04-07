Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 3,155 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Crocs worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.65 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

