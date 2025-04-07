Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 14,440 shares.The stock last traded at $43.20 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 9.6 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

