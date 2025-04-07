Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 55482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

