Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 57246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $772.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

