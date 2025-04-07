Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 182741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

