Geode Capital Management LLC Has $203.64 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,041 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $203,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after buying an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,243,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,914,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,550,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.