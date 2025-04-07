Geode Capital Management LLC Has $171.52 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of DaVita worth $171,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DaVita by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $149.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

