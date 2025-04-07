Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of BWX Technologies worth $185,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.