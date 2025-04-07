FUNToken Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $83.41 million and $88.70 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,633.83 or 0.99261841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

