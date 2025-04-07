Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0466 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Function X has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $36.58 million and $4.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78,267.20 or 1.00542757 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,737.64 or 0.99862473 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 139,620,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai.
Buying and Selling Function X
