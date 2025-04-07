Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.02 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Celsius worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Celsius by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 431,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 246,744 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,579,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

