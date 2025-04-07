Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 13,765 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,930,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 871,596 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,371,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 587,405 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FLBL opened at $23.49 on Monday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

