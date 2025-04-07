Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 30370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

