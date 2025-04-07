Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases £34,250 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £34,250 ($44,147.98).

Franchise Brands Stock Down 4.3 %

FRAN stock traded down GBX 5.94 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 132.06 ($1.70). 124,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,946. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.82. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.98.

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Brands plc will post 11.3266098 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

About Franchise Brands

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

