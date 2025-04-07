Forbo Holding AG (FBOHY) to Issue Dividend of $25.00 on April 11th

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 7,767.3% increase from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Forbo Stock Down 50.8 %

OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $20.27 on Monday. Forbo has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

Forbo Company Profile

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, Flotex, the washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

