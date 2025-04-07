Forbo Holding AG (FBOHY) to Issue Dividend of $25.00 on April 11th

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 7,767.3% increase from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Forbo Stock Down 50.8 %
OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $20.27 on Monday. Forbo has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.
Forbo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forbo
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- New Tariffs May Bring Liberation to These 3 Steel Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.