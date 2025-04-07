Fmr LLC Has $1.46 Billion Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,682,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530,753 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.96% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,457,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.58 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

