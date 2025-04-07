Fmr LLC Has $1.42 Billion Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 847,943 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.24% of Autodesk worth $1,420,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.51 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

