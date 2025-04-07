Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Equinix worth $2,135,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Equinix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.59.

Equinix Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $766.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

