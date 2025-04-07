First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:RND) Position Reduced by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:RND – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA RND opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and a P/E ratio of 34.46. First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

The First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF (RND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg R&D Leaders Select TR index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 30-50 US stocks with substantial expenditures dedicated to research and development. RND was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

