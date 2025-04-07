First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:RND) Position Reduced by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:RND – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RND opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and a P/E ratio of 34.46. First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.
First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF Profile
