Financial Contrast: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Money Express and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 4 3 0 2.43 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.84%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.15% 46.30% 11.93% Research Solutions -8.41% -6.59% -1.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares International Money Express and Research Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $658.65 million 0.57 $59.51 million $1.79 6.85 Research Solutions $48.21 million 1.70 -$3.79 million ($0.15) -16.73

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

