Financial Comparison: LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LENZ Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 96.73%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,908.75%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million ($4.77) -4.44 AIM ImmunoTech $170,000.00 38.87 -$28.96 million ($0.31) -0.29

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -58.48% -55.50% AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54%

Risk and Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

