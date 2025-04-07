F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 111725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity bought 4,500,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $151,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,483,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This represents a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celina J. Wang Doka purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $105,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,635. The trade was a 16.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $72,007,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

