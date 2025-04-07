Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Realty Income worth $97,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.