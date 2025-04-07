Federated Hermes Inc. Has $74.22 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Viking worth $74,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth $245,038,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after purchasing an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,278,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viking by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after buying an additional 1,070,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $34.91 on Monday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion and a PE ratio of 134.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

