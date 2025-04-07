Federated Hermes Inc. Has $64.32 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $64,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $159.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

