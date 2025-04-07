Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,705 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.55% of Maximus worth $65,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $68.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.