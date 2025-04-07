Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 368.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SentinelOne worth $57,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

