Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $107,863,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $55,036,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $36,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.5 %

EXPD opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

