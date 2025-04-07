ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 14,563 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 256.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $836,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares in the company, valued at $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,880 shares of company stock worth $7,850,222 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWRE
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.