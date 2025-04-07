ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 14,563 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 256.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $836,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares in the company, valued at $12,845,281.32. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,880 shares of company stock worth $7,850,222 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $174.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.30, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

