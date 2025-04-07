ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of ProPetro worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

PUMP opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.58. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

