ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $4.37 Million in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Brady as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brady by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Brady by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

