ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $4.20 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 16,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.40 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

