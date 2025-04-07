ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Five Below by 155.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Five Below by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $56.77 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $164.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

