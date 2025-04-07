Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,954 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Diageo worth $177,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Diageo by 134.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $104.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.89. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

