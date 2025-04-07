Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $193.38 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Johnson Controls International worth $193,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

