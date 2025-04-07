Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,112 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BBB Foods were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BBB Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 170,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBB stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

