Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of Entergy worth $90,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Down 7.1 %

ETR opened at $79.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

