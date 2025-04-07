Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,339,000 after buying an additional 398,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

