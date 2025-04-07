Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $53,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

