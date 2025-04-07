Elgethun Capital Management Has $813,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 89,514 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

