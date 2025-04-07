Elgethun Capital Management Has $34,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of XEL opened at $67.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

