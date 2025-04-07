Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

