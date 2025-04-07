Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Vertiv Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

