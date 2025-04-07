Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $955,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 428.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 374,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 208,567 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 869,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 581,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

