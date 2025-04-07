Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI opened at $64.50 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,670 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

