Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.18 and last traded at C$17.43, with a volume of 2810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.16.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of Dream Unlimited stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

